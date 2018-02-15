Kat Dennings to Headline ABC Comedy Pilot How May We Hate You?

2 Broke Girls‘ Kat Dennings will play another penniless provocateur in the ABC comedy pilot How May We Hate You?, TVLine has confirmed.

The workplace comedy — penned by Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Justin Noble — finds the actress playing a guest services associate at a high-end resort who is heavily in debt. Casting continues for the series’ co-lead Gabe, who’s described as Ellie’s BFF and colleague at the resort.

TVLine’s sister site Deadline was first to report the news.

How May We Hate You? (which is only a working title) is based on the same-named book/blog.

Last spring, Dennings wrapped up a six-season run as sassy diner waitress Max on CBS’ 2 Broke Girls. Her Hate casting all but confirms that Dollface — the Hulu pilot in which she starred — will not be moving forward.