Pilot News: Salem Star Joins Hospital Drama, Fargo Vet's Justice and More

Paging Dr. Janet Montgomery.

The Salem alumna will star in NBC’s untitled Bellevue hospital drama pilot as an attending ER doctor who is spreading herself too thin, our sister site Deadline reports.

Montgomery — who recurred on This Is Us last season — joins an ensemble that includes Freema Agyeman (Sense8, Doctor Who) and Anupam Kher (Sense8).

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) will headline the CBS legal drama Main Justice, which is inspired by the life and work of Eric Holder, the first African-American Attorney General of the United States.

* Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage) will co-star in Fox’s vampire drama The Passage as Dr. Lila Kyle, a surgeon and the ex-­wife of Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s character.

* Romany Malco (Weeds) has joined the ABC ensemble drama A Million Little Things, about a group of friends who get just the wake-up call they need to start living when one of them unexpectedly dies. Malco will play a depressed but very successful commercial director.

RELATED Grimm‘s David Giuntoli to Star in ABC Drama Pilot A Million Little Things

* Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex) will lead the ABC comedy Three Rivers as a woman who returns home from New York to turn her family’s ranch into a destination spot.

* Raza Jaffrey (Code Black, Smash) has been cast in the NBC thriller The Enemy Within as an FBI agent specializing in interrogation techniques.