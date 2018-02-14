Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Gets May Premiere Date, Will Be Split in Half

Kimmy Schmidt may be unbreakable, but her show is apparently a different story.

Netflix on Wednesday announced that it’s breaking the comedy’s upcoming fourth season into multiple parts, with the first half (six episodes) premiering on Wednesday, May 30. The second half will premiere sometime in 2018.

This makes at least half of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s fourth season eligible for Emmy consideration, as episodes must air or be released by May 31 in order to qualify.

The announcement, naturally, came equipped with this fun little video of Kimmy being… Kimmy: