Ratings: ABC's Bachelor Winter Games Barely Register Opposite Olympics

ABC’s The Bachelor Winter Games got a chilly reception on Tuesday, premiering to barely 3 million viewers with a 0.8 demo rating.

That said, the time slot filler did tie CBS’ NCIS rerun (6.9 mil/0.8) for the night’s non-Olympics demo “win.” Capping ABC’s lineup, a movie romance-themed 20/20 special did 2.2 mil and a 0.4.

NBC’s coverage of the PyeongChang games averaged 20.1 million and a 5.2, right on par with Monday’s numbers though down 15 and 21 percent from the same night in Sochi 2014. Coverage peaked from 10-10:15 p.m. ET — and hit a PyeongChang peak high in the overnights — during Shaun White’s gold medal-winning halfpipe run and pairs figure skating.

Tuesday’s only other fresh fare, The CW’s Black Lightning (1.78 mil/0.5), dipped 5 percent and a tenth, to new lows.

