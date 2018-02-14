Winter Olympics 2018: Who Took Home a Pairs' Figure Skating Medal?

Pairs means two!

Pardon us if we quote The Cutting Edge like mad, but the Winter Olympics awarded the pairs’ figure skating medals on NBC Wednesday night, and the whole thing put us in a Moseley/Dorsey kinda mood.

Sadly, no one attempted the Pamchenko during the free skate competition at South Korea’s Gangeung Ice Arena. But the evening did provide plenty of drama, with several couples landing in the top three slots immediately following their performances… only to be bumped by the competition one or two routines later.

In the end, Germany’s Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot took gold, with China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han nabbing silver and Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford earning bronze.

And while the hardware was certainly the focus of the evening, there were plenty of other moments we felt needed recognizing, such as:

SWEETEST PARTNER EXCHANGE | The side-hug that Canada’s Michael Marinaro gave to Kirsten Moore-Towers as they skated off the ice after their number

MUSIC WE ENJOYED THE MOST | A three-way tie between Disturbed’s cover of “Sounds of Silence” (skated to by France’s Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres), Adele’s “Hometown Glory” (skated to by Canada’s Duhamel and Radford) and Christina Aguilera’s “Candyman” (skated to by Olympic Athletes From Russia Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, perhaps the first time that panty-dropping has sung about in an Olympic venue)

BEST JOHNNY WEIR BURN | “He’s no Romeo. He’s just like, that guy,” said of Germany’s Ruben Blommaert, who was aiming for the Shakespearean doomed lover opposite Annicka Hocke’s Juliet. (Translation: Blommaert’s skate was technically sound but lacking in passion.)

BEST JOHNNY WEIR ACCOLADE | China’s Xiaoyu Yu had a “cashmere-like quality” about her during her performance, per the retired pro

BEST RECOVERY | North Korean skater and Olympic rookie Tae Ok Ryom booted several of her jumps during the warm-up period but landed them flawlessly during the competition. Phew!

THE “DUCK!” AWARD | China’s Han threw partner Sui so far, so fast, we still can’t believe she didn’t land in the stands.

MOST NORMAL PERSON RESPONSE TO A SUCCESSFUL SKATE | Germany’s Savchenko collapsing on her back on the ice in relief at the culmination of her and Massot’s gorgeous — and ultimately gold-medal routine — was all of us at the end of a hard task done well.