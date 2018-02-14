Nashville Video: Juliette's Gone MIA

Buried in this glimpse of Avery and Gunnar’s “bro night” from Thursday’s Nashville is a troubling piece of intel regarding Miss Juliette Barnes:

Avery has no idea where his wife is, exactly, nor when she’s coming home.

Sure, we knew that Juliette had taken off for Bolivia as part of a Movement for Coherent Philosophy service trip to help children who’d survived trauma. But, as we learn in the exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode (CMT, 9/8c), Avery hasn’t heard from her since she left. And it kinda feels like she doesn’t want to be found.

There’s also beer, pizza and Gunnar acting like a complete noob about Alannah, so enjoy!

