A quartet of Legends of Tomorrow stars hustled to make the most of their 1970s-themed wardrobe, in a free-wheeling music video set to a seminal disco tune.

PHOTOSThe Legends Look Groovy While Stuck in a Time Loop

Caity Lotz and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, joined (to more modulated degrees) by Brandon Routh and Nick Zano, let fly with “The Point” and other disco moves as the Bee Gees (or a soundalike) celebrated “Stayin’ Alive.” Watch the cast’s Insta-video below:

The Legends donned the groovy threads for the episode “Here I Go Again,” Monday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c, in which Zari (played by Tala Ashe) finds herself trapped in a time loop that results in the Waverider blowing up over and over again. Amidst it all, the other Legends pay a trip to the 1970s. (Get more scoop from Matt’s Inside Line.)

If this were Dance Fever, who would get your highest score?

