Disjointed Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix has extinguished Disjointed. The streamer has pulled the plug on the Kathy Bates-fronted pot comedy after one buzz-deprived season, TVLine has learned.

Co-created by Chuck Lorre, the series found Oscar-winner Bates playing the owner of a Los Angeles marijuana dispensary. The cast also included Mozart in the Jungle‘s Aaron Moten, The Flash‘s Tone Bell and Another Period‘s Betsy Sodaro.

The second half of the show’s first season dropped last month. All told, 20 episodes were produced.

After years of renewing even its lowest-profile shows, Netflix has entered the cancellation business in a big way of late. Recent terminations include Lady Dynamite, Love, Haters Back Off!, Chelsea, Gypsy and Girlboss.