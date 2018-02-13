The Magicians Sneak Peek: Quentin Comes to Felicia Day's Rescue

On this Wednesday’s The Magicians (Syfy, 9/8c), Quentin rescues guest star Felicia Day from the sea, and it’s a good thing he does — because she might just be instrumental in saving the world.

In TVLine’s exclusive video, Poppy (Day) is pulled from her raft onto a ship by Q, who is surprised to see that she’s sporting a Brakebills jacket. As fans of the Lev Grossman books on which the series is based know, Day’s character is a postgraduate fellow who is doing field work in Fillory as a Dragonologist.

“Poppy’s path intersects with Quentin’s at a key moment in the quest, and she proves to be both a huge help and a massive obstacle,” executive producer Sera Gamble previews. “Poppy is gleefully self-interested, but she also just might, in her own words, be the late addition to the story that saves the world.” (Fun fact: Gamble and Day previously worked together on Supernatural, where the actress recurred as hacker Charlie.)

Elsewhere in the episode, “Margo and Eliot take a trip and make a shocking discovery,” while “Julia helps Alice with a dangerous endeavor,” per the official description.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Day’s debut.