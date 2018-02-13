Strike Back: Sullivan Stapleton and Philip Winchester Set for Encore

Scott and Stonebridge are striking back!

Former Strike Back front men Sullivan Stapleton and Philip Winchester — now of Blindspot and Law & Order: SVU — are set to reprise their roles as Sgts. Damien Scott and Michael Stonebridge during Season 5 of the action-drama, which is currently unspooling Friday nights on Cinemax.

Specifically, the series vets will make special guest appearances on Friday, March 30 and then in the season finale airing April 6.

Rebooted a bit for its latest run, Strike Back currently stars Warren Brown, Roxanne McKee, Daniel MacPherson and Alin Sumarwata.