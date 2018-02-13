Ratings: Legends Dips Just a Bit in Monday Debut Opposite Olympics

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow returned in its new Monday time slot to 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, down only a tick from both its midseason finale (1.6 mil/0.6) and Season 3 average (1.67 mil/0.55), as well as off just a tenth from Supergirl‘s most recent episode (2.1 mil/0.6) and own season average (2 mil/0.55).

TVLine readers gave the John Constantine-centric episode an average grade of “B+.”

Over on NBC, Winter Olympics coverage averaged 20.5 mil and a 5.2, on par with Sunday’s numbers while down 8 and 19 percent from the fast nationals for the same night in Sochi 2014.

NBC/NBCSN’s coverage peaked from 9:30 to 9:45 p.m. ET, just after Team USA’s Chloe Kim won gold in halfpipe and heading into men’s alpine skiing.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Bachelor (5.9 mil/1.5) slipped 13 and 16 percent.

CBS | Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (5.2 mil/1.3) ticked up for a second straight outing.

