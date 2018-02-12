Ratings: Celebrity Big Brother Rebounds on Night 4, Olympics Draw 21.5 Million

CBS’ Big Brother: Celebrity Edition on Sunday drew 4.7 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, rebounding 10 percent and two tenths from Friday’s season lows and scoring the night’s best non-Olympics demo number.

NBC and NBCSN’s coverage of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics did 21.5 mil and a 5.0 in fast nationals, down 15 and 27 percent from the prelim numbers for the first Sunday in Sochi 2014. Coverage peaked from 9:45-10 p.m. ET, which featured women’s free in the figure skating team event.

Over on ABC, AFV (5 mil/1.0) rose 19 and 25 percent from its last fresh outing, while Shark Tank (2.9 mil/0/8) ticked down.

