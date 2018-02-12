Murphy Brown Revival: 9 Actors We'd Cast as Her Now-Adult Son Avery

Not much is known about CBS’ forthcoming Murphy Brown revival, save for the fact that it will consist of 13 episodes, be written by series creator Diane English and find Candice Bergen’s titular trailblazer returning to the TV new biz after a lengthy sabbatical. Oh, and FYI: We can also confirm that Murphy’s now-30-year-old son Avery will figure prominently in the continuation. Murphy Brown Revival: Who Should Play Her Son Avery? Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

When last seen, Dan Quayle’s favorite character in TV history was portrayed by a then-9-year-old Haley Joel Osment and, per insiders, the Sixth Sense actor will not be reprising the role in the revival. That means the search for his successor is likely already underway and… that’s where TVLine comes in. We racked our brains and came up with nine candidates to play Bergen’s TV spawn/foil and, assuming auburn locks are not a prerequisite, we believe this to be a very formidable list.

Peruse our picks in the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Which actor has “Avery Brown” written all over him? And if you hate all of our suggestions, please, by all means, offer up one or two of your own.