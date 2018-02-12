The Daily Show Scribe Michelle Wolf to Host Weekly Netflix Talk Show

Late-night comedy writer Michelle Wolf is getting a desk and couch of her own.

The former Daily Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers scribe will host a weekly, half-hour talk show on Netflix, the streaming video service announced Monday.

Wolf’s as-yet-untitled series is slated to premiere sometime in 2018. Per the announcement, the new series “will take a break from the seriousness of late night comedy. Instead of making the news fun, [Wolf will] make fun of everything and everybody. There will be no preaching or political agenda… unless it’s funny.”

Wolf also will executive-produce the series alongside Daniel Bodansky, who executive-produced her recent HBO special, Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, as well as Dan Powell (Inside Amy Schumer) and Christine Nangle (The Mick). Powell and Nangle will be co-showrunners.

“You can expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV,” Wolf said via statement.