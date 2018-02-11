Saturday Ratings: PyeongChang Winter Olympics Catch Up to Sochi

NBC and NBCSN’s primetime coverage of Saturday’s 2018 PyeongChang Olympics competition delivered 23.9 million viewers, down just 4 percent from the first Saturday of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. Olympics Opening Ceremonies 2018: The Best and Worst Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

NBC and NBCSN’s coverage topped the opening Saturday of the 2016 Summer Games in Rio (23.5 million).

On Friday, the audience for PyeongChang’s opening ceremony was down 12 percent from Sochi’s own.

Saturday viewership on NBC/NBCSN peaked at 25.7 million viewers from 9:45-10 p.m. ET, during Red Gerard’s gold medal performance for Team USA in slopestyle.