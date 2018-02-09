Tosh.0 Renewed for Three More Seasons at Comedy Central

Daniel Tosh is riding out the rest of this decade at Comedy Central.

The basic cabler has renewed Tosh.0 for not one, not two, but three more seasons, extending the weekly topical series’ run through at least Season 12/the year 2020.

“I know it makes Daniel uncomfortable to publicly acknowledge our love and affection for each other, but we couldn’t be more thrilled to extend our relationship with him,” Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, said in a statement. Tosh also chimed in on his longevity at the network, adding, “Knowing when to move on in show business is highly overrated.”

Tosh.0 was an instant hit for Comedy Central upon its debut in 2009. The XL renewal comes less than two months ahead of the Season 10 premiere (Tuesday, March 27 at 10/9c) and guarantees the show remains on the air through Season 12.

