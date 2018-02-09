Sabrina First Look: Meet Netflix's (Spooky?) New Salem

If crossing paths with a black cat is supposed to bring bad luck, why do we suddenly feel so fortunate?

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Friday shared the first photo of Salem the cat from his upcoming (yet still untitled!) Netflix series about Sabrina the Teenage Witch — and it’s purrr-fect:

We don’t know exactly how this new Salem will compare to the one from ABC/The WB’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but if he’s anything like the version from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — a comic book series, written by Aguirre-Sacasa, upon which this new series is based — fans are in for a rude awakening.

Whereas “sitcom” Salem masked his diabolical schemes with sarcasm and humor, the Chilling version is considerably more sinister; at one point, he attempts to enact the Book of Revelation. (And you hate when your cat poops in the laundry room.)

It was recently announced that Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka will star as the titular spellcaster, with Jaz Sinclair (The Vampire Diaries) recently signing on to play Sabrina’s BFF Rosalind Walker.

Per Aguirre-Sacasa’s tweets, we also know what the series’ first episode will be called:

Gotta catch up to #Riverdale… A long way to go, but the PATH OF NIGHT begins here… pic.twitter.com/9g0JJjrhjv — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 24, 2018

Your thoughts on all things Sabrina? Drop ’em in a comment below.