Winter Olympics 2018: The Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments From the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony

Before most of the Western world had woken up Friday, the 2018 Winter Olympics kicked off in grand style in a chilly PyeongChang, South Korea.

Though NBC’s edited coverage of the opening ceremonies won’t air until tonight (8/7c), TVLine watched NBCOlympics.com’s live feed of the pageant early this morning in order to bring you the best, worst and weirdest moments from the big event.

What we didn’t see/hear: NBC anchors Mike Tirico and Katie Couric, who will offer commentary, context and explanations during the primetime airing. What we did see/hear: The entire two-hour-and-18-minute ceremony, some of which will not make the cut when the special airs in the United States. (In other words, you may see visuals in our gallery that you won’t see if you watch tonight… though we really hope the Rollerblading fire dancers make it in.)

Though some of the games’ events (skating and skiing) got underway Thursday, the opening ceremonies mark the official start of the international sporting event, which will wrap with closing ceremonies on Sunday, Feb. 25.

