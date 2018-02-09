TVLine Items: Bad Moms Reality Series, Titans Recruit Doom Patrol and More

Fox is in the early stages of turning the Bad Moms movie franchise into a reality show.

The companies are working together to take the feature comedies’ concept of poor parenting and insert real-life, unscripted mothers into it, according to THR.com.

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn starred in both Bad Moms (2016) and A Bad Moms Christmas (2017).

* Erstwhile Karate Kid Ralph Macchio, who recurred on HBO’s The Deuce, will guest-star on two episodes of CBS’s Kevin Can Wait, playing the president of a company buying a property in Long Island with the intention of turning it into a parking lot.

* DC Comics CCO Geoff Johns has teased the live-action introduction of Doom Patrol, a team of superpowered misfits, on DC’s upcoming Titans streaming series:

* Watch a new trailer for Shondaland’s Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder crossover episode, airing Thursday, March 1 at 10/9c on ABC.

* Watch a teaser for the sixth and final season of FX’s The Americans, premiering Wednesday, March 28 at 10 pm.

