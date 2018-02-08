TVLine Items: Tonight Show Gets Small for Olympics, Top Gear Trailer and More

A mini version of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon will air during the back stretch of NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.

“The Fallon 5” will air Monday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 23, following each of those nights’ primetime Olympics coverage and offering a five-minute mish-mash of comedy, monologue and guest segments.

NBC’s coverage of the PyeongChang 2018 Games formally launches this Friday at 8/7c, with the opening ceremony.

* Thomas Lennon (The Odd Couple) will guest-star as a vigilante in the sixth episode of Shondaland’s For the People, which premieres Tuesday, March 13 on ABC, per Variety.

* Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who) and Anupam Kher (The Family Man) will be series regulars on NBC’s new Bellevue drama. Agyeman will play Dr. Hana Sharpe, the head doctor at the titular hospital, while Kher will play Dr. Anil Kapoor, according to Deadline.

* The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, simulcast as always on TNT and TBS.

* Watch a trailer for Season 23 of BBC America’s Top Gear, premiering Saturday, March 3 at 10:30 pm.

