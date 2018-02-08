The Bachelor was already one of the campiest shows on television — and that was before RuPaul got her hands on it.

UnREAL stars Constance Zimmer (aka Quinn) and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (aka Jay) appear as guest judges on tonight’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1, 8/7c), which includes a challenge inspired by the show UnREAL was designed to mock. (This one’s got layers, folks.)

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of The Bitchelor, a challenge in which Chapman poses as an earnest reality TV star looking for love — with one of the season’s eight remaining queens, of course.

“Are you ready for the romantic adventure of your life?” Ru asks Chapman, to which he replies, “I just want this to be real. You know what I mean?” What proceeds is… well, let’s just say that there’s a lot of lip licking followed by some light growling.

Hit PLAY on the preview clip below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on All Stars Season 3. Which queen(s) are you rooting for?