HBO Taps Pod Save America Political Podcast for Midterm Election Specials

HBO is getting political: They’re bringing the popular podcast Pod Save America to TV in a series of hour-long specials this fall, the network announced Thursday.

Pod Save America is a twice-weekly political podcast hosted by four former aides to President Obama — Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor — where they discuss elections, the media and the Trump administration with a series of guests. (It’s tallied more than 175 million downloads in just over a year.) The HBO specials will be taped live from the campaign trail as the hosts cover the 2018 midterms — which the hosts call “the most important elections of our lifetime” — taking place this November.

“At a time when politics affect the lives of Americans more than ever before, Pod Save America has brought fresh and thoughtful voices to the discussion,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. “We’re excited to share the irreverent and entertaining insights of these savvy observers with the HBO audience.”

Will you follow the Pod Save America guys from podcast to TV? Cast your vote in the comments.