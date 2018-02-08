Felicity Huffman Joins Epix's Get Shorty

Ooh, good Get.

Felicity Huffman will join the cast of Epix’s Get Shorty in its second season, TVLine has learned.

The Desperate Housewives alum will recur as Clara Dillard, a maternal, high-level FBI special agent who is described as “hippie therapist meets J. Edgar Hoover” and who will oversee the Bureau’s investigation of Amara and the crime organization.

The comedy, which loosely is based on the Elmore Leonard novel of the same name, was renewed for a 10-episode sophomore season in August. Season 2 will find Chris O’Dowd’s Miles Daly meeting various obstacles on his path to be a filmmaker; these include his former partner, Ray Romano’s Rick, cooperating with the Feds.

In addition to her long run as Housewives‘ Lynette Scavo, Huffman’s TV career includes shows like Sports Night, Frasier, American Crime and BoJack Horseman.

In related news, Sarah Stiles — who recurred as Gladys in Season 1 — has been promoted to series regular for Season 2.