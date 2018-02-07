TVLine Items: Imposters Season 2 Date, BattleBots Return, New Viking and More

Bravo’s Imposters will return for its second season on Thursday, April 5 at 10/9c.

Season 2 picks up with Maddie (played by Inbar Lavi) hiding out in Michigan, trying to leave her con artist ways in the past. Alas, things don’t go according to plan when The Bumblers commit crimes of their own and they all find themselves on the run again.

Watch a preview of the new season here.

* Having most recently clashed on ABC, BattleBots will return to television this spring via the Discovery and Science channels, where homemade robots will once again go head to head in three-minute matches (as reported by THR.com).

* CBS is at work on a new talent competition series titled The World’s Best (or as we’ve dubbed at the office, Earth’s Got Talent). Shepherded by American Idol’s Mike Darnell and The Voice’s Mark Burnett, the talent competition will feature acts of all kind from all over the world.

*Eric Johnson (The Knick) has joined Season 6 of History’s Vikings as a series regular. According to Deadline, he will play Erik, a warrior and fugitive.

