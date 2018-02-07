9-1-1 Sneak Peek: What Does Buck Have Planned for Abby on Valentine's Day?

The heat is on for 9-1-1‘s Buck and Abby — and for once, that’s not a bad firefighting pun. (OK fine, it is.)

In addition to spinning the tale of a Valentine’s Day gone wrong — which isn’t really a spoiler, considering everything goes wrong on this show — tonight’s episode (Fox, 9/8c) also finds Abby mingling with Buck’s co-workers, all of whom are eager to find out more about the pair’s budding relationship.

Specifically, Hen and Athena want to know what the new couple has planned for Valentine’s Day — which only serves to raise more questions. (Like I said, Valentine’s Day gone wrong.)

During a recent chat with TVLine, actor Oliver Stark admitted to being “a little nervous” for his first scenes opposite Connie Britton, which aired a few weeks ago. “Like, it’s Connie Britton,” he reminded us. “What if I’m rubbish and she’s like, ‘What are you doing?'”

Hit PLAY on the sneak peek above, then drop a comment below: How do you feel about 9-1-1‘s Abby and Buck?