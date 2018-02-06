SNL's Unaired 'My Little Stepchildren' Sketch Is Wicked Funny — Watch Video

Saturday Night Live‘s latest cut-for-time sketch asks an important question: “Some kids’ gut instinct is to go dark — why not embrace it?”

Though it didn’t fit into this past weekend’s Natalie Portman-hosted episode, SNL‘s “My Little Stepchildren” — which advertises the perfect doll for those children who would rather play the wicked stepmother than the doting birth mom — is getting the appreciation is deserves online.

And call me crazy, but this faux-mercial actually raises a few interesting points. I may never look at dolls (or step-children… or regular children) the same way ever again.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.