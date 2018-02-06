Lake Bell Comedy Bless This Mess From New Girl Creator Snags Fox Pilot Order

Fox has given its blessing to New Girl creator Liz Meriwether’s latest TV project, handing a pilot order to her single-camera comedy Bless This Mess, TVLine has learned.

The potential series stars Wet Hot American Summer‘s Lake Bell as one half of a newlywed couple who give up their drab and unfulfilling lives in the Big Apple to pursue a simpler life in Nebraska. The twist: It’s not as simple as they thought! Meriwether and Bell co-wrote the script and will serve as EPs alongside Katherine Pope.

Bell and Meriwether worked briefly together during New Girl‘s first season, when the latter cast the former as a love interest for Jake Johnson’s Nick.

A Fox rep notes that Bless This Mess will go into production in June, rendering it an “off-season pilot.” (In other words, its fate will not be decided until late summer at the earliest.)