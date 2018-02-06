Arnold Schwarzenegger to Saddle Up for Amazon Western Event Series

Amazon has lassoed Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in and executive-produce Outrider, a Western event series that is being co-written by EPs Trey Callaway (Revolution, CSI: NY) and Mark Montgomery.

As described by our sister site Deadline, Outrider is a mystery set in the Oklahoma Indian Territory in the late 1800s, following a deputy who partners with a ruthless Federal Marshal to apprehend a legendary outlaw in the wilderness. Schwarzenegger would play the Marshall, who emigrated to the U.S. from Europe.

Interestingly, this news comes a day after word broke that Amazon was developing a TV adaptation of Conan the Barbarian, which Arnold of course famously starred in on the big screen once upon a time.

RELATEDConan the Barbarian TV Series in Development at Amazon

Outrider would mark the first major television acting role for Schwarzenegger, who a year ago was in the midst of a one-and-done run hosting NBC’s The New Celebrity Apprentice.