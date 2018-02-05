The Mayor's Brandon Micheal Hall Cast in CBS Drama Pilot God Friended Me

The Mayor is officially out of office.

Brandon Micheal Hall — who starred in the aforementioned ABC comedy — will headline CBS’ procedural drama pilot God Friended Me, from über producer Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Riverdale), our sister site Deadline reports.

Described as “humorous” and “uplifting,” the project follows an outspoken atheist (Hall) whose life is turned upside down when he is “friended” by God on Facebook. He then becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others as questions of faith, existence and science are explored.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt (Gotham, Alcatraz) penned the pilot, which will be directed by Marcos Siega (The Following, The Vampire Diaries). The trio will executive-produce alongside Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Hall broke out this season as the star of The Mayor, but ABC pulled the comedy from the schedule in January, indicating that the show will very likely be cancelled. The actor’s previous TV credits include Search Party, plus guest spots on Broad City and Unforgettable.