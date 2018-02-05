The Alienist Sneak Peek: Sara Goes All Criminal Minds at a New Murder Scene

The thing about serial killers is that the more they strike, the more a pattern begins to form — as Sara comes to realize in this sneak peek from tonight’s episode of The Alienist (TNT, 9/8c).

In Episode 3 of the freshman drama (which stands as TNT’s top-rated launch since 2012), innovative evidence leads the team to discover a crucial element in the case has gone missing.

In the clip above, the discovery of another murder victim leads Sara (played by Dakota Fanning) to notice at least two recurring themes in the kills and let loose with an early, Criminal Minds-like profile. Meanwhile, while an emerging third aspect to the murder tableaux sheds light on the killer’s “evolution.” Press play above to learn what Sara has realized.

Elsewhere in the episode, Sara struggles to live in a world outside the investigation, while Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and Moore (Luke Evans) interview a witness to find out what happened to Moore at the brothel.

