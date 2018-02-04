Super Bowl Goes Dark: What Was Behind NBC's Blank Screen?

By /

It wasn’t as calamitous as “The Blackout of 2013,” but it was alarming nonetheless. Midway through the second quarter of Super Bowl 52, NBC’s telecast went dark nationwide for nearly 30 seconds during a commercial break.

When the picture returned, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth — the game’s announcers — made no mention of the glitch. Here’s a clip of how it all unfolded:

UPDATE: An NBC Sports spokesperson tells TVLine, “We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed.”

Viewers, meanwhile, had plenty to say on social media…

ad
 