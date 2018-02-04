Solo Super Bowl Trailer Offers First Look at Donald Glover's Lando

As expected, the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story made its debut during NBC’s telecast of Super Bowl 52, and the clip offered a first look at the TV star-packed cast — most notably Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

The cast of the troubled standalone pic also includes Alden Ehrenreich in the title role, as well as Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, Westworld‘s Thandie Newton, True Detective‘s Woody Harrelson, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, newcomer Joonas Suotamo (as Chewie), and Manhunt: Unabomber‘s Paul Bettany.

Check out the trailer above and then head to the comments with your snappy judgements.