Pink Sings National Anthem Before Super Bowl 52 — Watch and Grade It

Ahead of Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, America took a moment to salute the red, white and Pink.

Alecia Beth Moore, as she is sometimes known, stepped up to the mic before the big game to put her own spin on “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Extra points go to Pink for performing while battling the flu, an unfortunate hiccup she announced at a pre-Super Bowl concert on Saturday.

Watch footage of Pink’s National Anthem below:

–

Of course, no one was more excited for Pink’s patriotic performance than the artist (and Eagles fan!) herself, who couldn’t contain her enthusiasm — or her caps lock button — when she first confirmed the news on Twitter last month:

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

What did you think of Pink’s National Anthem? And how did it stack up against some of the recent renditions, courtesy of Luke Bryan (2017) and Lady Gaga (2016)? Hit PLAY on the video above, then grade Pink’s performance below — taking her sickness into consideration, of course — and drop a comment with your full review.