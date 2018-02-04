NFL's Giants Recreate Dirty Dancing Lift in Crowd-Pleasing Super Bowl Ad

Nobody puts OBJ in the corner.
In a Super Bowl spot that stole the show amid a sea of beer, movie and car commercials, the New York Giants’ Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., et al took us inside the team’s off-season practice facility, where they faithfully recreated iconic dance moves from Dirty Dancing.
Per AdWeek, the NFL players had the help of Tony-winning Hamilton choreographer Stephanie Klemons — and even the (poorly received) ABC remake’s own Baby declared herself extremely one-upped;
Watch the complete video below: