Saturday Night Live will resume after the Winter Olympics with an NBA legend.

Charles Barkley is set to host SNL on Saturday, March 3, NBC has announced. Barkley has headlined the late-night sketch comedy series three times, having last stopped by Studio 8H during Season 37.

The Inside the NBA commentator will be joined by Migos, who will serve as musical guest.

Are you looking forward to SNL‘s post-Olympics return with Charles Barkley?