TVLine Items: Westworld Teases Chaos, Devin Nunes Visits Fox News and More

HBO on Friday released a teaser for Westworld’s greatly anticipated second season.

Though it doesn’t feature any new footage (or, well, any footage at all), the sci-fi drama’s brief video seems to indicate that the theme park remains mired in behind-the-scenes chaos… though Charlotte Hale’s message at the very end is worth some deep-dive discussion. (Make sure you do so in the Comments.)

* Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, will appear on tonight’s episode of Fox News’ Special Report (at 6/5c). This will be his first interview since the public release of a memo alleging that the FBI abused its power when investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

*black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross announced via Twitter that she will be directing an upcoming episode of the ABC comedy:

*FX will not air Singularity, a comedy series written by Sonny Lee (Silicon Valley) and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, according to Deadline.

