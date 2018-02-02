Supernatural Photos: Lucifer Sets His Sights on Guest Star Danneel Ackles

Now Supernatural is truly a family business, onscreen and off.

One Tree Hill actress Danneel Ackles joins her husband, star Jensen Ackles, on the CW drama next Thursday (at 8/7c), and her character is already making friends and foes in these new photos.

Ackles will recur as Sister Jo, a faith healer who attracts the attention of the devil… so much so that he strikes an unlikely deal with her. Welp, that can’t be good. And we’re also not liking the way Lucifer seems to have a forcible grip on Jo. Luckily, Dean and Sam come to her aid — but will it be too late? The episode’s title is “Devil’s Bargain.”

Elsewhere in the first look, Cas is finally reunited with the Winchesters. (That’s going to be one heck of a catch-up session!) Not pictured: “Asmodeus inches closer to finding Jack,” per the official description.

