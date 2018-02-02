You haven’t lived until you’ve seen Seth Meyers drunkenly sing “Since U Been Gone” to Kelly Clarkson.

The Late Night host took the American Idol alum day drinking on Thursday, where the two concocted their very own alcoholic beverages inspired by Simon Cowell, Blake Shelton and The Voice. Once they got a good buzz going, Meyers administered the same cognitive test given to President Donald Trump, which proved to be something of a challenge after a few drinks.

Then, the moment of glory came, when an inebriated Meyers put on noise-canceling headphones, got down on his knees and sang the aforementioned “Since U Been Gone” at the top of his lungs, hitting notes that… don’t technically exist. Afterwards, the two went up to the Top of the Rock to “yell s—t” off the roof, as you do.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Clarkson and Meyers got sloppy drunk, then hit the comments and tell us if you’d go day drinking with these two!