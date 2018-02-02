On Thursday’s Jeopardy!, all three contestants begrudgingly tackled and then hilariously failed to offer the correct response to any of the answers in the “Talkin’ Football” category. And boy, did host Alex Trebek let ’em have it.

Ryan, Sara and Justin exhausted all other categories on the board before being forced to test their football knowledge, just days before The Big Game. Each answer came and went without a single correct question matched to it.

“Do you think we should go to commercial?” Trebek joked after the second clue sailed wide of the goal posts.

Watch the video above to see if you could have questioned any of the answers correctly.