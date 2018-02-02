American Gods: Jesse Alexander Named Showrunner, Replacing Departing EPs Bryan Fuller and Michael Green

Starz has found a new man of Gods.

Former Hannibal executive producer Jesse Alexander will serve as co-showrunner on Season 2 of American Gods, per The Hollywood Reporter. He will operate along Gods author Neil Gaiman, who’d already been named showrunner for the upcoming sophomore season.

In November, series co-creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green exited the fantasy series, reportedly over creative differences. THR reports that these included clashes with Gaiman over the direction of the show and with Freemantle, which produces the drama, over budget.

TVLine has reached out to Fuller and Green for comment.

Gaiman tells THR that Alexander “loves and understands” both Starz’s American Gods and the novel on which it’s based, and that he’s glad that Alexander is “shepherding” the path forward.

In addition to Hannibal, Alexander’s TV credits include Lost, Alias, Heroes, Agent X and Star Trek: Discovery.