Station 19: Watch the Extended Trailer for ABC's Grey's Anatomy Spinoff

ABC cranked up the heat Thursday night, debuting the full-length trailer for its forthcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19.

The extended promo offered the first extended glimpse of the firefighter-themed offshoot, which finds Grey’s vet Jason George starring alongside Jaina Lee Ortiz (Rosewood), Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home), Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton) and Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Grey Damon (Friday Night Lights), Alberto Frezza (Dead of Summer) and Miguel Sandoval (Medium).

As previously reported, the drama’s 10-episode first season will launch with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9/8c. It will then continue to lead out of Grey’s Anatomy every week, pushing Scandal to 10 pm beginning March 29 (where it will remain through its series finale on April 19).

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Was the Station 19 trailer, as the kids say, fire?