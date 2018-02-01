Station 19 Teaser Trailer: Get a First Look at ABC's Grey's Anatomy Spinoff

The three most important ingredients to a successful spinoff? Location, location location.

Station 19 is just “three blocks down!” from Grey Sloan Memorial, a fact made explicitly, abundantly, crystal clear in this first trailer for the firefighter-themed Grey’s Anatomy spinoff (scroll down for the video).

It also helps to have a familiar face (or two), so it’s no surprise that the first two characters we see in the promo are Mothership Queen Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo, who guest stars in the premiere and is also an EP) and her now-former colleague Ben Warren (Jason George, who is making the jump from Grey’s to Station 19 full-time). And, of course, you also need an anchor, and that honor goes to Jaina Lee Ortiz’s Andy Herrera, whose presence dominates the final moments of the 30-second clip.

As previously reported, the 10-episode drama will launch with a two-hour series premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9/8c, then continue to lead out of Grey’s Anatomy every week.

Press PLAY below