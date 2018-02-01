TVLine Items: Unfortunate Events' End Date, Daytime Emmy Honors and More

Unfortunately, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events will end after three seasons.

Neil Patrick Harris, who also plays Count Olaf and is a producer on the Netflix series, tells TVGuide.com that three seasons of the show would sufficiently cover all 13 of Lemony Snicket’s novels.

“We’re three seasons, all in. We’ve intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books,” Harris said.

Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events releases Friday, March 30.

* Shamikah Christina Ramirez aka half of the Austin Martinez comedy duo has joined CBS’ Superior Donuts in the recurring role of Tavi, Franco Wicks’ (Fowler) new love interest, as reported by Deadline.

* This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards will honor Days of Our Lives’ Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, as well as veteran TV producers Sid and Marty Krofft, with Lifetime Achievement Awards. The Krofft Brothers will be celebrated at the creative arts ceremony on Friday, April 27, while the Hayeses will get their due at the Sunday, April 29 gala.

* CMT has released a trailer for Music City, a new docuseries that follows five aspiring artists in Nashville, premiering Thursday, March 1 at 10/9c.

*Stargate Command released a new trailer for the series Stargate: Origins, which will be available on their streaming service on Thursday, Feb. 15.