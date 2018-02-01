One Day at a Time: Take an Interactive, 360-Degree Tour of the Set (Video)

Ever wonder what it would be like to be on the set of a four-camera sitcom? This incredibly unique One Day at a Time featurette gives you pretty much unlimited access.

The exclusive video above (which you’ll want to watch in full screen) gives you a 360-degree view of the stage, from the perspective of both the cast and crew. Using your mouse, you can move around the video village as legendary executive producer Norman Lear introduces co-creators Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce, as well as director Phill Lewis (aka The Suite Life of Zack and Cody‘s Mr. Mosby).

After Lewis yells “Action!,” the video cuts to the Alvarez family apartment set, where leading lady Justina Machado introduces her fellow castmates (including EGOT winner/national treasure Rita Moreno) before filming gets underway on the Season 2 episode “Hello, Penelope.” Once again, viewers can peruse the set from a multitude of angles as production begins on the very first scene.

Press PLAY on the interactive video above to see what it’s like on the set of the acclaimed Netflix sitcom, then drop your thoughts in a comment below.