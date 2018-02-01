New Castle Rock Trailer: Can You Spot All the Stephen King References?

We’ve found heaven on earth for Stephen King fans… and it’s a little place called Castle Rock.

Hulu is unveiling a new teaser for the King-inspired horror drama during Sunday’s Super Bowl, but you can get an early look at it here, with The Knick alum Andre Holland playing a man arriving in the mythical Maine town of Castle Rock — a place where iconic characters from all of King’s stories collide.

Holland’s character comes to Castle Rock after receiving a call from “Shawshank,” aka the prison from The Shawshank Redemption. We spot an inmate played by It breakout star Bill Skarsgard, and a gaggle of kids in Halloween masks. (No clowns, though.) Plus, the original Carrie herself, Sissy Spacek, faces a blood-soaked German Shepherd (a Cujo reference?) and warns Holland’s character: “I think that something terrible is going to happen… it’s happening.”

Castle Rock — with King and J.J. Abrams onboard as executive producers — debuts this summer on Hulu.

Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at Castle Rock, then hit the comments to let us know about any Stephen King references we missed.