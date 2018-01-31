Superstore Sneak Peek: Groundhog Day Turns Romantic (Then Violent) for Amy

We’ve seen Superstore‘s Amy put herself in some awkward situations, but this next one is painfully awkward.

Thursday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c) finds the Cloud 9 gang celebrating Groundhog Day, complete with an in-store appearance by the ‘hog himself. I’m not sure which higher-up thought this would be a good idea — ugh, it was probably Jeff — but as you can imagine, things turn ugly when Amy gets a little too close to the V.I.P.

Hit PLAY on TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

UPDATE: We realize the video is now appearing as “unavailable.” The issue is being addressed.