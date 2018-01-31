Katherine Heigl Joins Suits as a Regular

Katherine Heigl is laying down the law again: The ex-Doubt attorney is joining Suits as a series regular, TVLine has learned. Heigl’s casting comes a day after USA Network renewed the long-running legal drama for an eighth season — its first without original cast members Patrick J.Adams and Meghan Markle.

The Grey’s Anatomy vet will star as Samantha Wheeler, a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who “challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy.” She joins an ensemble that includes returning series regulars Gabriel Macht (Harvey), Sarah Rafferty (Donna), Rick Hoffman (Louis) and her former Doubt co-star Dulé Hill (Alex).

“Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with [exec producer Aaron Korsh, who] I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” Heigl said in a statement. “I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

Added Korsh: “I have always been a big fan of her work and was delighted to discover she was an avid Suits fan herself. I cannot wait to have her come play with our entire cast and crew. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Harvey, Louis, Donna and Alex as the mysterious Samantha Wheeler is a direct threat to their status quo. One thing is for sure — Samantha’s wit, charm, loyalty, strength and vulnerability will all be put to the test as she muscles her way into the firm currently known as Pearson Specter Litt.”

Suits resumes Season 7 on Wednesday, March 28 at 9/8c, with Adams and Markle set to make their final appearance in the two-hour season finale on April 25. Heigl, meanwhile, will debut at the start of Season 8, which kicks off later this year.