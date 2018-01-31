Dynasty Video: Kelly Rutherford Offers Some Tough Love to Cristal Carrington

Former Gossip Girl matriarch Kelly Rutherford returns to The CW via Wednesday’s Dynasty (9/8c), which finds her offering unsolicited marriage advice to Blake’s new bride.

“Being married to someone as powerful as Blake can wipe out your identity,” Rutherford’s character warns Cristal in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek. “It is up to you to be true to yourself.”

But before you go applauding this speech, you might want to keep watching; the conversation takes a pretty dark turn towards the end.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop your thoughts on Dynasty below.