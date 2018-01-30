Now this is a lip sync battle.

In a new ad for Doritos and Mountain Dew, which will air during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and acting vet Morgan Freeman face off in an epic showcase of rap — er, “rap” — skills.

First, representing the new Doritos Blaze flavor, Dinklage mouths the words to Busta Rhymes’ mega-fast verse on the Chris Brown song “Look At Me Now” while walking through a fiery room that could be the handiwork of Daenerys’ dragons.

Next up is Freeman, who gives a (literally) goosebump-inducing performance of Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” while hawking Mountain Dew Ice. Even better, both actors get a little help from the original artists of the songs, who appear in cool cameos throughout the spot.

Press PLAY on the video above, then tell us: Which performance wins this lip sync battle? And will any other Super Bowl ad top this one?