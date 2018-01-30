State of the Union Address Live Stream: Watch President Trump's Speech Here

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will give his first official State of the Union — or is it “Uniom”? — Address before Congress.

Though the exact contents of Trump’s address are unknown, USA Today reports that he intends to “outline his vision of a safer and stronger United States.” Additionally, “Trump will also outline a second-year agenda that includes an infrastructure proposal, an immigration plan, and a new approach to trade with other countries.”

The Associated Press’ White House reporter Zeke Miller tweeted out a few advance excerpts from Trump’s speech earlier on Tuesday:

Full SOTU excerpts as released by the White House pic.twitter.com/dIFABDM2D5 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 30, 2018

According to the White House’s official feed (embedded above), Trump is slated to take the podium at 9:10/8:10c.

